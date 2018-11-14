Owners brought to heel with push for responsible dog owners

A PEREGIAN Springs park will be a venue for a council initiative to help bring the irresponsible owners of problem dogs to heel.

The Avenue Park in The Avenue will be the site for council's response services officers to conduct a pop-up education booth to provide the community and visitors with information about responsible pet ownership.

Councillor Peter Cox has accompanied officers on a patrol to highlight the proactive programs the Sunshine Coast Council is running this summer. These include a children's education program, barking seminars and microchipping days.

"It's great to see so many local dog owners enjoying our outdoors and doing the right thing, but unfortunately there are still some who don't, and that needs to change,” Cr Cox said.

"Each year we see far too many dog attacks in our region. There have been 360 reported attacks so far this year alone.”

He said each one could have been avoided.

"The community response to the pop-up booth has been really positive and they appreciate our efforts to educate dog owners.

"It's a dog owner's responsibility to pick up after their dog and to keep people and pets safe from a dog attack so council will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to irresponsible dog ownership,” he said.

Top tips for responsible dog owners:

Dogs must always be under effective management, even in on-off leash areas

Check signage, and if in doubt, keep your dog on a leash

Always carry a dog poo bag

Never leave used bags behind, you must take them with you

Make sure all dogs are wearing a council tag and have been microchipped

Ensure your containment at home is adequate so your dog can't escape

The Peregian Springs pop-up booth will be held January 27, 7am-9.30am.