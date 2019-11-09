Owners fret for pets left in the line of fire

Justine Plummer's pugs Lottie and Violet are stuck in the backyard of her Cooroibah property without food and water.

RESIDENTS evacuated from the Cooroibah area are fretting for pets they couldn't reach in time or had to leave behind.

Glory Drive resident Justine Plummer was at work yesterday when residents in Cooroibah were evacuated due to a fast moving bushfire.

She said she tried getting home to evacuate her dogs but police weren't letting anyone in.

Her dogs, two pugs named Lottlie and Violet were stuck in her backyard and had had no food or water since yesterday.

Worried, she took to social media.

"If anyone knows anyone working in the area putting out fires and can they help to rescue my dogs."

Now, thanks to the power of social media, Ms Plummer has been reunited with her pugs.

"Police personnel Gary Hall, Myles and Donna-Marie came to my little family's rescue today by gathering up our pugs from our backyard inside the Cooroibah evacuation area today.

"We are so grateful to these kind people."

Ms Plummer wasn't the only pet owner in this position.

Another Glory Drive resident said they still have no idea how their dog is even after trying to go back four times.

A missing pets register has been created on a community Facebook group.

Tania Rayner said the register will "make it easy for any of us working in the evacuation areas today to be on the lookout".

More than 15 missing cats, dogs, horses and birds have been registered so far.

Meanwhile, it has been more happy news for an owner of two missing horses.

Yesterday, horse owners unable to relocate their animals in time took to Facebook asking for the community to keep an eye out.

Monique Reed said she did not have time to get her horses, Huggie and Kahn out of the evacuation zone and had let them free.

After a night of no news, photos of the two horses grazing on someone's property were shared on Facebook much to Ms Reed's relief.

"Huggie and Kahn have been found. We still can't get to them until the roads open but I know they are safe and happy. Thank you everyone! For all your sharing, love and kind words," she wrote.

Denyta Eaton was another evacuee who had to let her horses go because of the fires.

"Please if anyone sees them to let me know...they aren't nasty and won't bite so don't hesitate to grab them. They will come for food."

Thankfully, her horses were found safe this morning.

Others suggested to horse owners forced to set their animals loose to write their phone number on their hooves.

Meanwhile, the Pomona Showgrounds has opened its doors to residents needing a place for their horses.

This morning, the Pomona community rallied to put on a free breakfast for evacuees at the showgrounds and the MajesticTheatre offered a free showing of the noon silent film.