Owners say ‘au revoir’ to business after 17 years

Thierry and Cindy Clerc are selling their French restaurant in Flaxton after 17 years of business in the area.

A RUN-down business left vacant for 10 years before being transformed into a thriving French restaurant is now on the market.

Le Coq Bressan, on the top of the Blackall Range at Flaxton nestled in between Montville and Mapleton, has been listed for offers of more than $2 million.

Its owners, Thierry and Cindy Clerc, fell in love with the 12,000sq m property on a drive up from Brisbane and operated it successfully for 17 years.

Thierry Clerc is pictured at the front of the business with the famous rooster.

But a business venture back in the motherland has become impossible to ignore and the couple will say au revior to their restaurant and home.

"It was very bad, very run-down and it took a lot of work to get it up to scratch," Mr Clerc said of the state of the business when they originally opened the doors.

"We have had such amazing support from locals, they accepted us, and the tourist trade is the cream on top."

Inside the main restaurant which can hold 120 people.

Mr Clerc, who hails from a small village in Burgundy, said once the sale was finalised they would be able to float between Europe and Australia for summer each year.

He said it was very much the best of both worlds.

"We love the Coast, and wanted to stay for another five years, but this opportunity came up back home," he said.

"We don't quite know what we're going to do here but we're not ready to retire, maybe a little café or something. Stay tuned."

The property comes with the restaurant, a coffee shop and a four-bedroom home on one lot, and another coffee shop, garden centre, separate two-bedroom studio and three-bedroom home on the other.

It is located at 344 Flaxton Rd, Flaxton.

Coronis Mooloolaba agent Tarin D'Este-Holmes said the property could be kept as a French restaurant or go in another direction.

Thierry Clerc says the support of the Flaxton locals had been incredible over the years.

"You have a blank canvas here, it could be a wedding venue, an Airbnb, even an animal farm with the paddock out the back, or something like Ric's Garage at Palmview," Ms D'Este-Holmes said.

"Having 75 carparking spaces, imagine the motorcycle groups coming through and the beautiful cars driving around.

"It's a luxurious restaurant with so much character and appeal.

"It's an amazing opportunity for someone to take over from where they left off."