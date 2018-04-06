Oxygen mask used to stop drunk spitting on ambos, cops

ON PROBATION: Scott Alsop, 46, from Booval, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to assaulting police officers by spitting.

ON PROBATION: Scott Alsop, 46, from Booval, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to assaulting police officers by spitting. Ross Irby

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

DRUNK or drugged Scott Alsop was found lying in the gutter before angrily reacting to police and threatening to "kill everyone".

He swung his fists, then spat on two police officers who'd been called to a North Booval convenience store.

Alsop, 46, this week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of seriously assaulting police officers by spitting on January 28; as well as two counts of obstructing police; committing a public nuisance; and conduct that causes a public nuisance.

For his bad behaviour, Alsop was sentenced to a jail term that was immediately suspended by magistrate Louise Shephard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said police were called to the street outside the convenience store about 5pm, following reports that a man, affected by either drugs or alcohol, had been behaving extremely aggressive towards people by yelling, screaming, and threatening them.

Sgt Long said police saw Alsop "passed out, face down in a gutter".

Officers woke him up and Alsop yelled "I'll kill everyone here".

Alsop spat at an officer, the spittle landing on the officer's trousers.

Paramedics arrived and Alsop continued to scream and spit. The paramedics told police he would have to be medicated to be placed on a stretcher.

Inside the ambulance Alsop spat on the pants of another officer.

Sgt Long said paramedics put an oxygen mask on Alsop to stop his spit from hitting anyone.

While being treated in the emergency area of Ipswich Hospital where children were, Alsop yelled at staff, saying "F** off, I'll kill you all. I don't give a f**k".

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough sought a probation order, saying Alsop received a disability support pension and had mental health issues.

Ms Shephard said his behaviour that afternoon had been aggressive and it was fortunate his spit landed on the uniforms of the officers involved, rather than their faces.

Ms Shephard sentenced Alsop to three months' jail, suspended for 12 months. He was also placed on 12 months' supervised probation.