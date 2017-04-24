Oz Bayldon dedicated to helping with song

INTERNATIONAL musician Craig 'Oz' Bayldon, who has spent most of his adult life helping disadvantaged people to live better lives, is the most recent recipient of the 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards.

Mr Bayldon has created and coordinated an array of public events to raise funds for charities that provide valuable supports and services, and also raise public awareness of people who are often marginalised.

These events include the annual Battersea Park Community Festival (London), Kathmandu Street Festival (Nepal) and Refugee Pop up Kitchens (UK) and he also founded the children's charity, Music4children.

Since returning with his young family to his home town of Noosa in 2015, Mr Bayldon has worked to establish a community festival - Noosa Come Together - to raise money for the disabled sailing program Sailability Noosa at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

The first festival, held last year, was a great success and raised enough financial support to operate the Sailability Noosa program, fully funded, for the 2016 season.

Mr Bayldon is currently working on the 2017 festival to be held on June 11 which promises to far exceed the success of the inaugural event.

The awards are being presented on Monday,

June 5.

