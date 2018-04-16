Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

OZBID is a family run small business that is honoured to be working closely with many indigenous communities nationwide.

It continually aims to improve its business with the objective of not only helping the general public buy indigenous artworks at fair prices, but also helping their indigenous artists gain wider exposure of their Dreaming to the world.

"Besides the auctions we do all around Australia, we are now helping our Aboriginal artists to gain greater exposure of their Dreaming by helping them collaborate with Gari Dari Pty Ltd,” head of art Giovanna Fragomeli said.

"Gari Dari produce household items with the original designs of the artists works on them, which is ethically produced with the consent of the artist.

"Through this collaboration, the artists gain increased exposure of their artworks to a world-wide community and receive on-going royalties.

"We at Ozbid receive no financial gain from facilitating and maintaining this partnership.

"It is simply our aim to help our Aboriginal artists advocate their culture and spirituality to the wider public and to help eliminate much of the fake art that has corrupted this market.

Among the auction of 180 amazing Aboriginal artworks there will also be a selection of these much-loved household items Ozbid indigenous artists have created, and 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to the artist.

The next auction is Sunday, April 22 at Sofitel Resort in Hastings St.