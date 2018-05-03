OzHarvest reaps rewards from Noosa Food and Wine Festival

HARVEST TIME: The OzHarvest team is now well placed to help with food rescue thanks to Noosa support.

FOOD rescue charity OzHarvest Sunshine Coast is a charity partner of this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

To support OzHarvest's ongoing operations, Wasabi Restaurant and Bistro C have partnered with the Sunshine Coast Chapter with two fundraising events scheduled during the Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

Two tickets to the sold out May 17 Generation X Dinner, held at Ibento, Wasabi Noosa's Private Chefs Table venue are currently being auctioned on line at www.32auctions.com/

genxdinner.

On the Sunday Sunday Bistro C is hosting the Bistro C OzHarvest 500 - with the aim of getting up to 500 patrons through the door over the course of three sittings. OzHarvest Sunshine Coast is also celebrating the launch of a new home and a new van, largely made possible through the generosity of the local community.

Chapter coordinator, Michele Lipner, stated: "We are thrilled to finally have a space from which to operate.

"Now that we have a warehouse and office, we can significantly increase our operations in terms of scope and scale."

"We can now travel further, transport larger quantities of food, and serve more people on the Coast. This is a winning combination that will help us deliver more goodness all the way from Gympie, down the Coast and into the hinterland."

OzHarvest CEO and Founder, Ronni Kahn, recently visited the Coast chapter to celebrate the and discuss the ongoing operation of food rescue within the community.

"Where there is good food going to waste, and people going hungry, OzHarvest will do whatever we can to close the gap,” Ronni said.

Michele said if it were not for the support of the State Government, Woolworths through its Christmas Appeals and local fundraising efforts such as Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar and Cricks Volkswagen, OzHarvest would be operating out of private homes and using personal vehicles for food rescue operations. Go to the food and wine festival website for more information.