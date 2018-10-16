Paddle in Pink brightens Sunday

It's not a race but a few participants showed their competitive spirit all in the name of fun and fundraising.

THE big smiles and pink outfits of those on the water for Sunday's BiC SUP Paddle in Pink brightened an otherwise overcast, but rain-free, morning.

There were fairy wings, pink wigs, tutus, leis, oversized sunglasses and even evening wear as everyone hoped for a shot at winning a 'best dressed' prize.

More than 220 registered, creating a sea of pink on Noosa Sound and raising thousands for breast cancer research.

Event organiser Lachlan Stevens said the fourth annual Paddle in Pink had 'an impressive turnout despite the weather'.

At 5pm on Saturday, it was decided the event would go ahead and, true to the forecast, not a drop of rain fell from 7.30-10am.

"A lot of people thought we were mad (when we decided not to cancel),” he laughed.

"But the rain has held off ... those who did turn up stayed dry except a few who fell in.”

Mr Stevens said he was happy to see hundreds on the water having fun.

"Paddle in Pink has been a huge success, once again.”

Participants included those with breast cancer, survivors and others touched by the disease.

Breast cancer survivor Deb Riley, who is now fighting a brain tumour, came from Melbourne with her twin sons as support to participate in her fourth Paddle in Pink.

"I found it quite exhausting - I had to get a tow for part of the way - but really enjoyed myself,” she said.

Also on the water was the Noosa Ferry, carrying passengers who chose not to paddle, the Noosa Coast Guard and other smaller boats decorated for the occasion.

The spectacle had residents and holiday-makers stopping along bridges to take photos and hanging from balconies waving and offering cheers of support.

Afterwards, paddlers celebrated on shore with bacon and eggs cooked by Noosa Heads Lions Club and the presentation ceremony.

Kelly Dawson won the main BiC SUP prize package, while a very pregnant Becky from RACV Noosa Resort won the Viking Nemo limited edition Noosa Sunset kayak package from Davo's Tackle World Noosa for her soon-to-be-expanded family.