Paedophile ex-MP arrested again

A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.

Convicted paedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested at his Sydney home with fresh charges expected.

NSW Police said today they arrested a 62-year-old man at his Malabar home and took him to Maroubra police station.

Orkopoulos was released from Sydney's Long Bay prison late last year after an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

He was arrested last month for two alleged breaches of parole including creating an Instagram account.

He has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.

Orkopoulos allegedly created an Instagram account in early January and failed to notify police for a number of days.

He's also accused of talking to a child while on a call with one of his adult children.

That matter was scheduled to return to court in March.

The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister in the Morris Iemma government was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of 30 offences including sexual intercourse with a male between 10 and 18 years, possessing child pornography and supplying cannabis and heroin.