Sex offender who shared child abuse material scores jail cut

A man accused of using the controversial social media app Kik to spread child exploitation material has confessed - just 24 hours before the deadline to earn a sentencing discount.

Mark Anthony Gray is now entitled to have his eventual prison term slashed by up to 40 per cent, as his guilty plea pre-dates imminent legislative change.

While a State Government bill to reduce discounts passed the Lower House earlier this week, it has yet to pass through the Upper House.

An Opposition bill to cut discounts was introduced in parliament in July but was voted down.

Gray, 56, of Wynn Vale, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was arrested in May by SA's Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team, or JACET, which is a partnership between SA Police and Australian Federal Police.

At the time, JACET alleged Gray was acting as an administrator of a social networking application for the purpose of dealing with child exploitation material.

On Thursday, by video link, Gray pleaded guilty to multiple basic and aggravated counts of possessing and disseminating child exploitation material.

He also pleaded guilty to one aggravated count of producing child exploitation material.

Under Commonwealth law, an aggravated offence means the child depicted in the material was under the age of 14 years.

Gray also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of acting as a host or administrator of a website used to distribute child exploitation material.

Those charges, relating to his use of the Kik app, and all other offences occurred between November 2018 and May 2020.

The state's chief magistrate, Judge Mary-Louise Hribal, remanded Gray in custody to face the District Court in November, when a date for sentencing will be set.

