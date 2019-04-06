Page-turning bonanza nears

BOOK HAVEN: Bookfest Noosa 2019 is fast approaching with the big event less than a month away.

THAT time has come again when you shop 'til you drop and find a variety of books to fill your home library for another year.

Yes, we are talking about Bookfest Noosa and it is fast approaching.

From May 3-5 at Noosa Leisure Centre, Rotary Noosa Daybreak will hold its annual book bonanza event to fundraise for a chosen charity.

Daybreak president Richard Marsh said this year was themed on raising money for mental health.

"Not only are we sponsoring mental health research into PTSD, we are raising mental health awareness and supporting suicide prevention through The Alliance for Suicide Prevention Sunshine Coast,” Mr Marsh said.

"We are also donating to Sunny Street, an outreach unit providing health care to the vulnerable and homeless in our community.”

Mr Marsh said he hoped the community would back the cause to help prevent tragedy.

"On average, one person per week dies by suicide on the Sunshine Coast - that's higher than the national average. Help us do something to prevent this tragedy.”

This aligns with Rotary's mission to improve health and wellbeing through Australian Rotary Health.

With more than 30,000 books expected to be up for sale at bargain prices, this event is one of the largest bookfests on the Sunshine Coast.

It will be a jam-packed weekend with children's activities, hidden prizes, plus a barbecue and drinks stall.

And, if you have been on the Marie Kondo bandwagon lately, you may have some quality books in good condition ready to donate for the event.

Small quantities can be dropped off at Noosa Leisure Centre and if you have larger quantities phone 1300791226 for collection.