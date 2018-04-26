Menu
Login
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges Troy Kippen
News

Paget business employee faces court for $1.7 million fraud

Troy Kippen
by
7th Feb 2018 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was waiting to whisk Brenda Leanne Macklin away from Mackay Magistrates Court today after she appeared for allegedly forging invoices over four years while working for All Metal Solutions at Paget.

Ms Macklin is accused of forging invoices between 30 January 2013 and 23 December 2016.

Police say the alleged forgery led to Ms Macklin receiving about $1.7 million.

Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow.
Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow. Troy Kippen

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Ms Macklin was facing court for dishonestly obtaining money from her employer to herself.

The court heard that while employed for All Metal Solutions she forged invoices.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7 for mention.

all metal solutions brenda leanne macklin fraud mackay court mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Chance to help the Stanley family

    Chance to help the Stanley family

    News Cooroy's Queen of Fundraising needs our help

    Jack's spirited Anzac mission is in full swing

    Jack's spirited Anzac mission is in full swing

    News Anzac mission for Noosa teen

    Local Partners