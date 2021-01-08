Menu
Paige Spiranac has a message for those who don’t like her golf attire – and the same message for those who like it.
Lifestyle

Golf star’s pledge on low-cut tops

by Jaclyn Hendricks
8th Jan 2021 10:55 AM

Paige Spiranac is swinging into the new year.

The "Playing A Round" podcast host, 27, posted a video of herself from the golf course this week, sharing her wishes for 2021 on Instagram.

"I know I'm a few days late but happy new year! Here's to health, happiness, lower scores, and my same old low cut tops," Spiranac posted, later asking her 2.9 million followers about their resolutions.

"My New Years resolution was to play a round of golf with you," one follower replied.

"My goal is for a particular golf influencer to notice me," another wrote.

"The low-cut tops are good in any year," another said.

Spiranac's wardrobe has always been a hot topic, with the golfer-turned-influencer recently telling fans she does own collared shirts.

Last fall, Spiranac spilt that she had finally found her most "uncomfortable" golf top.

"Guys it happened today," she said in October. "I finally found a shirt that even made me uncomfortable with the amount of skin showing. Took one swing and quickly put my jacket back on."

Paige Spiranac turns heads on the course.
Paige Spiranac turns heads on the course.

Spirinac has built an army of online supporters with her revealing golf tutorials.

She has almost 3 million Instagram followers and it is no surprise with an array of sultry uploads leaving little to the imagination.

A fan recently asked whether she would start and OnlyFans page but they are set to be left disappointed.

She replied: "I'm sorry sir but 2021 is not going to be the year that I get an OnlyFans."

- New York Post with The Sun

Originally published as Paige's pledge on low-cut tops

paige spiranac

