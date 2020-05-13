Pain ahead for building industry as subbies call for action

The State Government has warned there is more pain coming for the building and construction industry. Picture: Marcel Baum

A 40 PER CENT reduction in new home contracts will "see a hell of a lot more" pain to come for the Queensland construction sector as the pressure comes on poorly structured construction companies, according to Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.

Mr de Brenni has called on the Federal Government to introduce a stimulus package similar to the school halls and social housing initiatives introduced during the Global Financial Crisis by then federal treasurer Wayne Swan.

He said he had yet to hear what the Prime Minister was doing in that space.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni says there are tough times ahead for Queensland's construction sector but has again promised the roll out of Project Bank Accounts.

Mr de Brenni said the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) was placing licence conditions on builders at a rate that underscored the pressure the crisis had placed on those without robust structures.

"There will be a large number of businesses across all licence classes that will struggle," he said.

Mr de Brenni said minimum financial requirements were uncovering hundreds of builders across all licence categories who had been sailing too close to the wind and were the main culprits when it came to non-payment.

He rejected criticism from key industry group the Subcontractors Alliance that the Palaszczuk Government's slow implementation of Project Bank Accounts meant to guarantee payment security represented a broken promise.

Mr de Brenni said the his government did not waiver from its commitment to deliver Project Bank Accounts.

Les Williams of the Subcontractors Alliance has called for speedy introduction of security of payment measures for the industry.

Alliance head Les Williams, speaking in the wake of the latest building company collapse on the Sunshine Coast, said 85 per cent of the industry responsible for employing 250,000 Queenslanders had been placed at greater risk by the tardiness.

Administrator FTI Consulting has yet to release data on the total debt left by the RGD Group and RGD Constructions.

Mr Williams said if Project Bank Accounts were already in place, nearly seven years after the Walton Construction collapse in 2013 rocked the industry, subbies would still not be being caught by failed builders.

He also took aim at the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, calling for it to be disbanded in its current form.

"The QBCC knows false statutory declarations (that subbies have been paid) and false financials are mechanisms of fraud," he said.

"But we've seen no significant investigations or charges laid. We've said repeatedly this won't stop until someone goers to jail for destroying small businesses and their families."

Mr de Brenni said the criticism was not justified with Queensland the only state to legislate for Project Bank Accounts and the only state with the accounts on government contracts.

"It's been a long time coming but we want our system to be a model for the rest of the country," he said.

"I wouldn't want to be a tradie in any other state. We are at the end of a process started in 2015."

Mr de Brenni said legislation would come before parliament as soon as a window opened, with the current priority on the health of every Queenslander.