Paintball that's heaven sent may find road ahead blocked

FROM a place of worship to a paintball "battle zone” - that is a commercial proposal before Noosa Council that adventure seekers may find simply divine.

However the Hope Central Church in Marara St may have to start praying for a minor miracle as the Noosa Council planning staff have recommended termination of the proposed commercial skirmishes, before paintball is fired in fun.

Council planners believe the proposed development on vacant land surrounding the church facility is an inconsistent zoning use in and the increase in traffic on this street is also not in keeping with the Noosa Plan.

The report now before the council said traffic generated by the activity would also overload the street capacity and compromise safety and a satisfactory solution had not been identified to address the constrained street section.

"A number of properly made submissions (three) have been received raising valid grounds of objection,” the report said.

"The proposal is to accommodate outdoor paintball activities on the Hope Central Church Site in Cooroy.

"Paintball activities are proposed to be located within the existing cleared and lightly treed areas of the grounds to the north of the northern car park and to the west of the existing auditorium.”

The proposed hours of operation are from 5.30pm to 10pm, with games completed by 9.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday, for a maximum of 20 players. The council's report said the church had operated an unapproved indoor maze play centre and cafe but had now opted for the outdoor use only.

"The church submitted again in July this year that they believed the play maze did not require council approval as it was a not-for-profit run service,” the report said.

"Because of this, and also in response to the traffic concerns raised by council officers, the applicant recently advised that they no longer wished to include the play maze in their application and formally changed their application.”

The church submitted: "Cooroy has few recreational activities offered in the area and the development of the paintball site would offer a unique day and night time event which allows customers to avoid the heat in summer at night.”

The church maintains paintball sessions would have minimal negative impact in the community and has the potential to offer a safe environment for youth.

"Given the traffic safety concerns the proposal would require significant upgrading to Marara St and the church has advised such works are not within their capacity,” the report said.

"An upgrade to Marara St is also not in council's capital works program,” it said.