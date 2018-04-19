Painted heart gives angel a place to come home to

TOUCHING: Allona Lahn and her husband Grant have painted a giant heart on the roof of thier Mooloolaba home so their stillborn baby Lexi can find her way home.

ALLONA Lahn feels stronger because she has an angel on Earth and one in heaven.

The mother of two lost her first child, Lexi in utero in 2011.

And shortly after their loss her husband Grant painted a large pink heart on the roof of their home.

The heart, although already known to a few, caught the attention of many Facebook users recently after an aerial image was posted.

Allona was happy to talk about the special tribute that adorns their Mooloolaba home.

"Essentially it was Grant's healing process. He spent hours on the roof making it perfect," Allona said.

"I think it was part of his grieving process and it comforted him to know that she had a place to come home to."

There was no real medical reason given to Allona for having a full-term still born.

"We sat at the kitchen table and she had a fit or something to that affect and she passed.

"That was the last time I felt her move."

The couple didn't leave each others side for two weeks.

"It was like you had this emptiness and you needed someone with you," Allona said.

They both worked on their grief in their own way.

"Grant was probably more devastated then me.

"I am probably a bit lucky as I have a lot of beliefs. I do believe things happen for a reason and it is called life."

The couple has another daughter Lahnie who they have told about her older sister.

"We include Lexi in our lives, in our house and our lifestyle."

Lahnie has a cubby which she asked for the heart to be painted on also. And her sister often comes to play with her.

"Her essence is definitely with us," Allona said.