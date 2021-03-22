PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

Childers local Chloe Johnson has launched Bubbles and Brushes in the Bush - a unique paint and sip experience where the finished painted canvas product is turned into a bespoke Willow and Hide clutch. Picture: Beck Blakemore Photography.

A unique upcoming event will allow participants to explore their creativity and create their own stylish piece of art in a stunning setting.

You may know Chloe Johnson from her handmade and colourful collection of handpainted clutch bags but now the owner of Willow and Hide is taking her little venture a step further.

The Childers local has launched a new side hustle that allows participants to create their very own work of art and fashion statement.

"Bubbles and Brushes in the Bush is a unique paint and sip experience where the finished painted canvas product is turned into a bespoke Willow and Hide clutch," Ms Johnson said.

"Each participant has full creative license to paint a design and play with colours that are unique to them."

Describing the experience as unique and whimsical the local maker said it was the perfect excuse to network with like-minded women in the stunning countryside.

Offering private events and public workshops the second open session will be held next month and then every couple of months thereafter.

"So far the response has been incredible - the very first workshop sold out in a number of days which I wasn't expecting," Ms Johnson said.

"I've also got quite a few private workshops lined up throughout the year - from birthdays, bridal showers and work parties which I'm really looking forward to."

The next public workshop is on April 23 from 3pm to 6pm and will celebrate Willow and Hide's second birthday.

To obtain a quote for a personalised session or for more information click here.

