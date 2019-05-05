Painting his own legacy with art

ART DREAM: Archibald Prize entrant Stefan Koch with his latest painting Show Pony and the Monkey in his Noosaville studio.

ART DREAM: Archibald Prize entrant Stefan Koch with his latest painting Show Pony and the Monkey in his Noosaville studio. Caitlin Zerafa

ARCHIBALD Prize entrant Stefan Koch has never been to an art class in his life.

Yet, the Noosaville artist has painted for more than 20 years and on Monday will find out if his latest entry will be a finalist in the prestigious art competition.

"It is an extremely difficult competition. This is my third time entering in it,” Koch said.

Koch's piece is titled Self Portrait of a Dreamer and is based on the idea nothing should limit a person's dreams.

"I painted that because of me wanting to bring to the attention that as a human being you should be able to do things that you feel like doing, not be limited to your actions by being limited to where you are born.”

Born in Switzerland and moving to Italy at age 8, Koch came from an artistic family. His grandfather and mother were both artists.

"By the time it came to sending little Stefan to university, it was said he has got to go and study economy.”

After graduating university in Zurich, Koch opened a successful Italian delicatessen before moving to Australia.

He started Noosa Junction's famous party shop out of his home, where he still lives after 35 years.

There he raised young son Valentino after his partner died.

"After dinner, instead of turning on the television we'd be drawing every night and we would bond together,” Koch said.

Now in his early 20s, Valentino is pursing his artist's dream.

"I am very grateful that I detached myself from economy and went back to where I should have been in the first place,” Koch said.

"I support that. You read about the lives of famous artists and some of them their parents never supported them being artist because the envisaged that being an artist you couldn't make ends meet but I have full confidence in my son.”

Koch's style is not about painting beauty.

He has a particular love for painting the human brain and an "eye for colour” and recently entered My Brain in the upcoming Sulman Prize.

"With the brain you can run wild. I just put some fantasy into it and imagine how it could be working.”

For the first time this weekend, Koch will attend an art class run by famous Australian artist Sam Leech.

"I'm very much looking forward to that,” he said.