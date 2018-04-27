Painting honours heroes

ON DISPLAY: Artist Haydn Porter and former Warrant Officer Laurie Cunningham with the work War Notes.

A POMONA artist has paid tribute to heroes of war with a life-sized oil painting on display now at the Tewantin RSL.

Haydn Porter spent a year painting War Notes which he said is dedicated to service men and women.

"I wanted to do a piece, not just about one person, but all Australian Defence Force personnel past and present,” he said.

Mr Porter used more than 300 tubes of paint on the five metre by two metre painting which is based on retired Warrant Officer Laurie Cunningham's seven service medals.

Officer Cunningham served in Iraq, Afghanistan and East Timor during his time with the Australian Defence Force.

"There is power and energy about it, it's a forward-moving piece,” Mr Porter said.

Mr Porter, who studied at the Melbourne School of Art, said he incorporated six Iraqi dinar bank notes under the top paint layer.

"The bank notes are almost like a doorway that look into the future,” he said.

"I like to look to the future but I also like to remember that their story is their story and it is still important to tell.”

The award-winning artist has also been working on a piece for the prestigious 2018 Archibald Prize.

Linked to War Notes, Mr Porter's entry is a portrait of Officer Cunningham.

"It is a vibrant, exciting piece,” he said.

Mr Porter said it was different from a typical portrait and he had created a detailed painting within a painting.

"I love the excitement of not just a portrait,” he said.

"I wanted you to look at the painting and then be able to go up and have a closer look.”

Mr Porter said he paints not for reward but for the legacy it can leave.

"It's great knowing that when I do art, it's going to be there for hundreds of years,” he said.

"For me, art is about achieving those grand, dream goals.”

War Notes will be on display at Tewantin Noosa RSL until Saturday.

Follow Haydn Porter on Facebook and Instagram or visit his website www.haydnporter.com to see his collection of work.