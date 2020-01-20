Pair charged after woman allegedly steals for-sale car

A MAN and woman are set to appear in court tomorrow morning accused of stealing an unregistered car from a woman after pretending they wanted to buy it.

It is alleged the 24-year-old Port Douglas woman went to a Windarra St residence in Bentley Park on Wednesday under the pretext of purchasing the Ford Falcon, requested to text drive it then drove off without permission.

Police have alleged she then picked up the 22-year-old Machans Beach man further down the road.

Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied

The owner followed the car in her own vehicle, calling police after he spotted it stopped at Culgoa Cl and the two occupants fleeing behind a nearby school.

They were taken into custody.

Reiko Starkey, 22, and Kari Stephanie West, 24, had their cases mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

They are each charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving and unregistered car.

Their cases are due to return to court tomorrow.