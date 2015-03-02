Menu
Login
Timothy Pullen.
Timothy Pullen.
Crime

Pair plead guilty to the manslaughter of Timothy Pullen

jekert
r33irby
by and r33irby
2nd Mar 2015 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Mackay couple Nicholas Voorwinden and Kiera Jeanette McKay discovered the ground floor of their unit and their lounge covered in blood when they came downstairs.

The pair, who are no longer in a relationship, pleaded guilty to manslaughter over their role in the murder of Timothy Pullen who the Crown allege was killed in their unit.

They appeared together in the dock of the Supreme Court at Mackay today.

Mr Pullen went missing in April 2012.

After an 18-month police investigation five people, including Voorwinden and McKay, were arrested over Mr Pullen's disappearance and suspected death.

The court was told the pair had organised to leave a door of their Valley St unit unlocked to allow associates of Mr Pullen to gain access to him while he was asleep on a lounge.

 

While the pair were a party to abduction plans and knew some violence would likely occur, they did not know he was to be killed over a $30,000 drug debt, the court heard.

Both were heavy drug users at the time and Voorwinden was "paranoid" as a result of his drug use, the court was told.

McKay's barrister said she was terribly sorry for what had happened as she hardly knew Mr Pullen.

Justice David North took into account that McKay was pregnant and has ongoing medical issues.

The pair were each jailed for five years.

Voorwinden will serve 15 months jail before being released on a partially suspended sentence. While McKay will serve nine months.

More details in the Tuesday edition of the Daily Mercury.

Related Items

Show More
court crime mackay manslaughter timothy pullen
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    News Woodwork annexe adds more space to woodwork, metalwork activities

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    News ILLEGAL overnight campers may soon be in the sights of law enforcers

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    News Business protects indigenous integrity

    Local Partners