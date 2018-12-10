Woman’s unthinkable act of stupidity

A woman aged in her 20s or 30s tossed a brick out the side of a car on the Monash Freeway last month.

A woman aged in her 20s or 30s tossed a brick out the side of a car on the Monash Freeway last month.

Three women travelling along one of Melbourne's busiest roads came face to face with stupidity last month.

The women were driving from Hallam to Narre Warren along the Monash Freeway in Melbourne's southeast last month when a gold Toyota Echo pulled up alongside them.

The female driver of the Echo - which police allege was stolen - tossed a plastic water bottle out the front left side window at the victims' car.

The passenger then gestures at the three women before grabbing a house brick and throwing it at the side of the other vehicle. The victims' car was damaged but luckily no-one was injured.

Footage of the disturbing incident was shared with Victoria Police who made it public this morning in the hopes of identifying those responsible.

The video, shot by one of the victims, shows two women, aged in their 20s or 30s. The driver has long dark hair and the passenger has short bleached blond hair.

Police say that after the incident, which occurred at about 11.20am on Monday, November 19, the allegedly stolen Toyota Echo was abandoned in Fitzroy, not far from the Melbourne CBD.

The incident follows a number of disturbing acts of rage on Victoria's roads.

One man was struck several times with what appeared to be a metal pole in Tullamarine last month.

Just last week there were reports of another road rage incident on Melbourne's Ring Road involving the drivers of a car and a truck.

Anyone with information about the incident on the Monash Freeway is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au