Pair’s ‘drunken sex’ on a plane

The couple will now face a jury trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

A mum and her boyfriend are accused of having drunken sex on board a holiday flight as passengers watched.

Gemma Heap, 35, and Philip Mycock, 38, allegedly joined the 'mile high club' during a Thomas Cook service from Manchester to Tunisia last year.

The couple allegedly had sex while still in their seats, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.

Gemma Heap leaves Manchester Magistrates Court.

Ms Heap, a mum-of-three, and Mr Mycock, from Whitefield in Bury, have both been charged with outraging public decency and being drunk on an aircraft.

They pleaded not guilty and asked to face trial by crown court judge and jury. They could face jail if convicted.

The maximum sentencing for outraging public decency is seven years in jail while being drunk on an aircraft carries up to two years imprisonment.

The brief hearing was told that the alleged incident occurred on July 29 last year as the Thomas Cook flight MT820 was travelling to Enfidha Airport in Tunisia.

Gemma Heap allegedly had sex during a Thomas Cook flight with Philip Mycock.

The charge states that the pair in a "public place committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely, had or appeared to have had sexual intercourse in the presence of other passengers while sat in your seat on board the aircraft".

Ms Heap and Mr Mycock were granted unconditional bail pending a pre-trial hearing next month at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Mark Hadfield said: "They have indicated they want to go to crown court. They will have to appear next month.''

Philip Mycock outside Manchester Magistrates Court.