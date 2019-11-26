Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
indian taxi driver naseem shah pakistan shaheen afridi yasir shah
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Acoustic dining sounds

    Acoustic dining sounds
    • 26th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        News Plants nurtured from seeds will be in abundance as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends gear up for their summer plant sale.

        Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        premium_icon Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        Business Well-known family-owned company now in administration

        New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        premium_icon New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        News Plans include new campus for University of Sunshine Coast

        Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        premium_icon Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        News Jamie Dunn is bringing the nation’s cheekiest puppet back