Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
qld border
qld border
News

Palaszczuk ‘can talk Gladys around’ over border move

by ANDREW POTTS
15th Jul 2020 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE push to move the NSW border 7km south to the Tweed River is gaining momentum, with Mayor Tom Tate vowing to take the case for it to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

It was last week revealed Cr Tate wants the NSW border moved 7km south to the Tweed River to stop a repeat of financial and emotional stress border-side businesses have endured during the coronavirus crisis.

The state border should be moved 7km south, Mayor Tom Tate says. Picture: Jason O'Brien
The state border should be moved 7km south, Mayor Tom Tate says. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Business and community leaders have widely backed the move, while Tweed Shire Council is opposed.

Cr Tate said he would ask Ms Palaszczuk to pursue the matter further.

The border has frustrated many drivers for months. Picture: Jerad Williams
The border has frustrated many drivers for months. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It makes natural sense. Mother nature has the Tweed River there and all I am saying is have the border line there," he said.

"To Tweed council I say talk to your residents, they would love to part of the Gold Coast.

"I will be taking this further … I'll be sending council's endorsement to the Premier and she can talk Gladys (Berejiklian) around."

Originally published as Palaszczuk 'can talk Gladys around' over border move

More Stories

border move editors picks premier annastacia palaszczuk premier gladys berejiklian queensland border tweed river

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I was awful to live with’: Lisa Curry’s private hell

        premium_icon ‘I was awful to live with’: Lisa Curry’s private hell

        Lifestyle Lisa Curry has revealed how a mysterious debilitating condition had a devastating effect on her marriage to former husband Grant Kenny.

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News Felicity Ann Brown allegedly coughed on a store staffer

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        premium_icon ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        Council News Roy Thompson has sights set on 200-seat, $150 million facility