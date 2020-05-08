‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

HE has departed his $800,000 role on Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules and his company was last month fined more than $25,000 for unsupported claims about a "healing" product.

Now, chef Pete Evans has been granted approval to open a business in Byron Bay.

His company, Peter Evans Chef Pty Ltd, received a complying development certificate for the change of use and fit-out for a "proposed heal (sic) clinic" on February 20 this year.

The business will be in the Habitat precinct off Bayshore Drive.

An occupation certificate for the business was issued today, according to information on the council's website.

The fit-out works were estimated to cost $90,000.

Mr Evans, behind the brand The Paleo Way, has made no mention of the Byron Bay venture on his highly-active social media accounts.

But he has been in the spotlight today amid reports he would no longer be working on My Kitchen Rules.

Peter Evans Chef Pty Ltd was last month fined a total of $25,200 in two infringement noticed from the Therapeutic Goods Administration for breaches of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989.

Mr Evans is the sole director of the company.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined for his spruiking of the BioCharger.

In a statement issued on April 24, the TGA said it had "received a number of complaints about the promotion of a $14,990 "BioCharger" device.

Mr Evans had spruiked that device, which he was selling, in a Facebook live stream on April 9.

"Mr Evans allegedly live streamed on his Facebook page, which has more than 1.4 million followers, claims that the device could be used in relation to "Wuhan coronavirus" - a claim which has no apparent foundation, and which the TGA takes extremely seriously," the TGA statement said.

"Any claim that references COVID-19 is a restricted representation under therapeutic goods legislation, and is of significant concern to the TGA given the heightened public concern about the pandemic.

"The TGA recently published a warning to advertisers and consumers about illegal advertising relating to COVID-19."

The company received one infringement regarding "the representation made in the live stream / video" and a second for "alleged advertising breaches on the website www.peteevans.com"

Mr Evans' claims regarding the BioCharger included that it was "proven to restore strength, stamina, co-ordination and mental clarity", sharpens mental clarity, helps with injury recovery and stress and accelerates muscle recovery and joint stiffness.

Mr Evans' company has been approached for comment.