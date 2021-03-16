Palm Beach tower approved despite backlash

A CONTROVERSIAL tower inspired by the beach shacks of the 1950s and 1960s will be built in central Palm Beach, despite opposition from residents about height and density.

The Gold Coast City Council has given the green light to Hemingway, a 14-storey mid-rise planned for Jefferson Lane.

Named after The Old Man and the Sea author Ernest Hemingway, it is the first Gold Coast project by developer Hirsch & Faigen.

Artist impression of Hirsch and Faigen's Hemingway development in Palm Beach on the Gold Coast

However, council approved the Melbourne-based developer's project on the basis that it

was "not considered to offend the local skyline" and was "appropriately serviced by infrastructure".

An assessment of Hemingway's design by the council's office of architecture and heritage said it would "reinforce the local identity" and "contribute to the emerging character of the area".

"The development as a whole provides a distinct architectural appearance through its form which incorporates subtle design elements of the 1950s and 1960s beach house, articulated floorplate, sculptured columns and projections which are combined with high-quality material selections which include applied finishes in varied sandstone shades," council analysis stated.

Author Ernest Hemingway.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Director Richard Hirsch said the project's design was inspired by the beach shacks that were a common sight in Palm Beach in the mid-to-late 20th century.

"We are committed to design, sustainability, usability and creating timeless, contemporary buildings that improve the lives and wellbeing of all that interact with them," he said.

"This is a great outcome that in time will prove to be an outstanding result not only for the site but also the whole of Palm Beach, which is one of the Gold Coast's truly unique beachside treasures."

Hirsch & Faigen bought the 1644sq m site, which fronts Jefferson Lane, the Gold Coast Highway and Seventeenth Ave, for $3.85 million in 2016.

The beachfront luxury boutique tower will feature 78 units with a mixture of between one and four bedrooms and 115 carparks.

It is being targeted at both the owner-occupier market and downsizers, with the option for short-term accommodation, allowing the units to be rented to holiday-makers or weekenders.

