Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Council 'can benefit from business experience, expertise'

        premium_icon Noosa Council 'can benefit from business experience...

        News Just hours before the deadline, long term business identity Greg Smith threw his hat into the ring as a potential Noosa Councillor.

        Why restaurateurs swapped the Apple Isle for Hastings St

        premium_icon Why restaurateurs swapped the Apple Isle for Hastings St

        Business 'Noosa is now home': How a holiday turned into a change of address for La Vida’s...

        Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

        premium_icon Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

        Crime An international traveller has found himself on the wrong side of the law after his...

        ELECTION: 22 council candidates officially nominate

        premium_icon ELECTION: 22 council candidates officially nominate

        Council News Registrations have now closed for candidates to nominate for council