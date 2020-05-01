Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

MEDITATION: Michelle Greene has moved her Qigong classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Contributed

THE Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on a Coast business, expanding its reach overseas.

Owner of Pure Greene and Sunrise Beach resident Michelle Greene has been instructing Qigong, a form of Chinese exercise and mediation, at local venues for three years but was forced to move her classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Greene said holding her classes via the Zoom platform had been a great success.

"I wish I had done it earlier, it's amazing how a negative can bring something to a positive," she said.

"My regular clients jumped on straight away and I've also got so many new ones coming on that perhaps couldn't make it to classes or can learn something new now that they have the time."

Ms Greene, who has been practising Chinese Martial Arts for 16 years, said the opportunity to share her passion with more people was fantastic.

"I've got people (who) have jumped on from Victoria and I've got a couple that have jumped on from Canada," she said.

"It's amazing that my little Sunshine Coast Qigong classes have gone national and international,

"That's why I started teaching in the beginning because I felt the benefits so strongly and just wanted to be able to share it."

Coolum Beach resident and single mother Kathryn Slater said the online classes allowed her to join in without leaving the house.

"It has been an absolute lifesaver for mind body connection and stress management during these difficult times.

"Michelle is an amazing teacher; I have attended her workshops physically and this online program just creates a space for discipline of practice."

Ms Greene said Qigong was a great way for people to reduce stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

"People are stuck, potentially in their home or a space with other people who they are with 24/7 and to be able to find a simple practise that is easy for anyone to do is just ticking that self-care box," she said.

Ms Greene said she would continue the online classes once restrictions are lifted.

"Now that I have seen the reach and how many more people can engage in the practice, I'm really excited to continue," she said.

"It's taken my business to a new place and hopefully I can expand on that, but I will always look forward to going back to my physical classes.

"You can really feel other people's energy and it is really lovely to practice in person as well."

For more information about the Qigong classes or to book visit the Pure Greene website: https://www.puregreene.com.au/book-online.