Rainbow lorikeets may be falling victim to our toxic ways here on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Lisa Domagala
‘Para parrots’ raise toxic concerns

Peter Gardiner
12th May 2020 10:00 AM
WHILE coronavirus cross-infection of the human population has been occupying the resources of local medical authorities, our animal carers have been battling an ailment that has been paralysing local parrots.

The Wildlife Volunteers Association has been flooded with public alerts about rainbow lorikeets unable to fly during the recent warmer months.

According to Donna Brennan of the WILVOS this Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome attacks both rainbow and scaly-breasted lorikeets.

“It is hoped that human impact influences aren’t behind the causes of Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome,” she said.

“At the moment, toxins are at the top of the list and the human race doesn’t have a good record of responsible use of poisonous chemicals.

“The birds are usually noticed because of their inability to fly ... initially it may be suspected that their condition is caused by incidents such as a motor vehicle accident, impact with a window or an attack by a domestic pet,” she said.

Ms Brennan said as more research is done, more is discovered about this debilitating syndrome. Unlike COVID-19 in humans, Ms Brennan said there is thankfully no indication that the mystery ailment is infectious”.

“The most advanced cases are unable to move their body, wings, legs or head,” she said.

“They also lose their ability to swallow or blink. Usually they are very emaciated by the time they are found and euthanasia is the kindest option.

“Rainbow lorikeets are the birds that usually come into WILVOS care with LPS. Fortunately, in most cases they haven’t advanced to this extreme stage.”

Ms Brennan said rehydration of the birds will see them recover with good care and nutrition.

“Eye drops are also administered to combat the inability to blink,” she said.

“Rehabilitation may take a few months but it is wonderful to see them gradually improve and regain their flying skills.

“Hopefully more research will lead to more answers,” she said.

Ms Brennan said it is important to note just what lorikeets are eating in those regions where LPS is prevalent. This information can then be passed onto Wildlife Heath Australia to help them with their findings.

