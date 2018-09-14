Parade of support for cancer funds

RESIDENTS and guests at Hibiscus Retirement Village enjoyed a spring fashion show last week to raise money for Cancer Council.

Orange juice and champagne was in hand for those who came along as models paraded the new-season trends from Tewantin store Blue Ivy.

Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch volunteer and organiser Jan Batty said the event was in its sixth year and raised money for cancer research.

"We try and have a fashion show every year and everybody always enjoys it,” Ms Batty said.

"There were five models this year, including my 17-year-old granddaughter.

"We had about 105 people buy a ticket plus some fabulous raffle prizes.”

Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy. Caitlin Zerafa

Blue Ivy owner Amy Annen said they had been involved in the event in previous years.

"It's a great opportunity to give something back to the community and give to Cancer Council,” she said.

"It's also lovely to showcase my clothing, being a local family business.”

Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy. Caitlin Zerafa

All up the day raised $2720 for the organisation.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Noosa Branch, with the recent Daffodil Day being one of their biggest.

Noosa Daffodil Day co-ordinator Ena Murphy said it was a great success.

"We raised just over $8000 and we sold every daffodil we had and we had more to sell than last year,” she said.

"We want to say a big thank you to the people of Noosa.”