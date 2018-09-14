Menu
Login
TOP FASHION: Models from this year's Cancer Council fashion show.
TOP FASHION: Models from this year's Cancer Council fashion show. Caitlin Zerafa
News

Parade of support for cancer funds

by Caitlin Zerafa
14th Sep 2018 8:14 AM

RESIDENTS and guests at Hibiscus Retirement Village enjoyed a spring fashion show last week to raise money for Cancer Council.

Orange juice and champagne was in hand for those who came along as models paraded the new-season trends from Tewantin store Blue Ivy.

Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch volunteer and organiser Jan Batty said the event was in its sixth year and raised money for cancer research.

"We try and have a fashion show every year and everybody always enjoys it,” Ms Batty said.

"There were five models this year, including my 17-year-old granddaughter.

"We had about 105 people buy a ticket plus some fabulous raffle prizes.”

Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy.
Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy. Caitlin Zerafa

Blue Ivy owner Amy Annen said they had been involved in the event in previous years.

"It's a great opportunity to give something back to the community and give to Cancer Council,” she said.

"It's also lovely to showcase my clothing, being a local family business.”

Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy.
Models dressed in summer trends from Tewantin Store Blue Ivy. Caitlin Zerafa

All up the day raised $2720 for the organisation.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Noosa Branch, with the recent Daffodil Day being one of their biggest.

Noosa Daffodil Day co-ordinator Ena Murphy said it was a great success.

"We raised just over $8000 and we sold every daffodil we had and we had more to sell than last year,” she said.

"We want to say a big thank you to the people of Noosa.”

cancer council cancer council queensland fashion show hibiscus noosa spring 2018 tewantin
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa values soar over Gold Coast

    Noosa values soar over Gold Coast

    News Noosa property 'more prestigious' than Gold Coast

    In the frame for national fame

    In the frame for national fame

    News Noosa plays to a cultured audience

    A bridge loss too far for riled Ray as vote looms

    A bridge loss too far for riled Ray as vote looms

    News Ray and locals offer to build their own

    Great minds think alike at workshop

    Great minds think alike at workshop

    News ... and a cycle break needed

    Local Partners