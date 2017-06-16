23°
News

Paragliders set to stay up over Sunrise

Peter Gardiner | 16th Jun 2017 9:17 AM
STAYING PUT: The paragliders look to have narrowly won a right to stay on at Sunrise Beach in this urban fly zone.
STAYING PUT: The paragliders look to have narrowly won a right to stay on at Sunrise Beach in this urban fly zone. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOUR Noosa councillors have taken a leap of faith by supporting the continued used of a Sunrise Beach public park for paragliding take-offs.

This despite a paraglider recently crashing into powerlines creating a power stoppage to more than 2000 homes in the area.

The vote at Monday's general committee for council to work with the Sunshine Coast Sports Aviators on a management plan flew in the face of staunch opposition from Mayor Tony Wellington and Cr Brian Stockwell.

Cr Wilkie won general committee support for a three-year flying activity permit issue at the site to be reviewed annually.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, Cr Joe Jurisevic, Cr Ingrid Jackson and Cr Frank Pardon voted against a ban at Tingira Cres take off site in Sunrise Beach.

Councillors were told there were three or four residents who were unhappy with proposed management measurements put up previously by the SCSA.

Cr Stockwell had moved the council staff recommendation to stop the flying activities at the park "due to the unreasonable impact on resident amenity”.

He argued the parkland was not meant to be used for recreational purposes and the aviation use had outlived this "highly urbanised carrying capacity”.

"Just because it was around in the (19)60s, '70s and '80s doesn't make it suitable now,” he said.

Cr Stockwell said the flyers were inflicting health, safety and privacy impacts on residents. He showed photographs and a short video of paragliders flying close to homes with powerlines in view.

Cr Stockwell read statements of a number of residents including "We don't want people flying over our homes disrupting our right to privacy and quiet enjoyment”.

Another said: "Let this activity in a non-residential area”.

Cr Stockwell said: "I do believe the council has the weight of responsibility ... I know there will those that stopping the use is just another example of being the fun police, but that's not correct”.

Cr Jurisevic said the flyers had already prohibited the use of in-flight cameras to manage privacy concerns which showed their willingness to address the issues through a "sensible, proactive” management plan.

He said only a small number of residents had expressed concerns and council staff admitted it was three to four who were most concerned.

Cr Jurisevic, Cr Jackson and Cr Wilkie all noted that, due to scant availability of easterly wind conditions, the site was used only around three days a month.

Cr Jackson said there had been 30 residents of Sunshine and Sunrise who supported the land use for paragliding by the SCSA and cited legal advice that the council would not be found legally negligent by allowing this continued use.

"Are we going to stop bikes (in Noosa)? Because there has been some serious deaths ... accidents with bikes on our roads.

"I don't think so.”

Cr Wilkie was "not convinced” the ban recommendation was "anything but an overreaction” to a small number of complainants and said the aviators had spent "some $10,000” on electrical wire insulation close to the site to help prevent any power outages.

He did not want to support council creating a precedent by shutting down this site based on a nuisance complaint.

Mayor Wellington said the nature of the use of the site had shifted markedly with the use of paragliders which could hover.

"Fundamentally I believe that this site is inappropriate both in terms of safety and for the sake of privacy for our residents,” he said.

"I do have concerns about the proximity of power lines to the site,” he said.

"Cr Jurisevic called for better management, but by whom? Do we expect our ratepayers to suddenly pay for further resourcing so that council can monitor this site?” the mayor said.

He suggested there were other sites where the activities could take place.

Cr Stockwell, in his closing summary said if his motion did not succeed, he would be seeking state ministerial advice about whether this aviation activity was appropriate use for this park.

"It is an organised sporting activity in reserve for park purposes which is inconsistent,” Cr Stockwell said.

"There is no argument that this creates nuisance, and there is no argument that it opens this council up to have to defend legal cases using ratepayers' money to defend those cases of nuisance.

"My concerns are that blind Freddy can see it's unsafe.

"The recreation's great, I've got no problems with it ... it's in the wrong spot in the current environment.”

He urged councillors to rethink to no avail.

The unsuccessful ban motion also had the support of Cr Jess Glasgow.

Cr Wilkie then moved his motion to continue work on the management plan.

"There's been significant work done along those lines,” the deputy mayor said.

"I feel it's only fair that that be allowed to run it's course.

"It will give us good information about the duration, frequency of the flights, the nature of the complaints to allow this and future councils to make more informed decisions,” Cr Wilkie said.

Councillors were to formally vote last night on this final permit recommendation.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

How much extra will you have to pay?

Challenging team work has kids on track

UP FOR IT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College team rose to meet a tough challenge in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Challenging adventure

Planting for a sunny future in Our Backyard

ENVIRO CARE: Sunshine Butterflies volunteers get their hands dirty for World Environment Day.

Enviro care for support centre

Dewey and Co's Cooroy digital welcome

HIGH-TECH HI: Noosa entrepreneurs and Dewey the robot give Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch a high-tech welcome.

Minister visits Cooroy

Local Partners

Practise the art of chucking a sickie

Ever chucked a sickie when you were perfectly well? Yes? Well, Noosa CQU needs you, and if you haven't, now is your chance to hone your technique.

FOMO on some coin? Just bring your own cup

GREEN BEANS: FOMO Cafe barista Arjuna Gabbard serves a reusable coffee cup for a discount.

Sunshine Beach cafe excited to be the first Noosa Responsible Cafe

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Inspection a must - It&#39;s as big as a house!

5/4 Lindesay Street, Caloundra West 4551

Town House 4 2 2 Offers from...

Ideal for those who value security, convenience and easy care living, this well presented townhouse reveals an immaculate light filled layout that bathes in all...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION

14 Ironbark Road, Little Mountain 4551

House 5 3 7 $899,000

DUAL LIVING - 5 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE! - Beautifully renovated home that is perfect for dual living families - Positioned on well over half an acre of low...

New Home, New Life, New City!

15 Rosseau Street, Bells Creek 4551

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this shiny new Metricon home in the City of Aura; the Sunshine Coast's award-winning master-planned new $5 billion...

PREPARE TO BE SURPRISED

160 The Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573

House 4 2 2 $639,000

Located close to shops and schools, and just a leisurely short drive to magnificent beaches, this beautifully presented family property offers all the comforts of...

Split Level, Versatile Living Options…Lashings of Charm!

3 Klinain Street, Nambour 4560

House 4 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming split-level family home, circa late 1980's, that exudes great warmth and versatility, in a quiet leafy...

1/4 Acre, Dual Living, Close to Town!

8 Tytherleigh Avenue, Landsborough 4550

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming double storey home on a fenced 1335m2 block offering genuine dual living options for the extended...

Size, Location, Lifestyle, Motivation!

20 Somerville Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 5 2 Auction

With 262m2 of living under roof, this super-sized, super-comfortable family home offers room for the whole family to enjoy both individual and family time...

Low-maintenance Leafy Living in Buderim!

20 Samwhite Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Situated in a quiet area of Buderim with a mountainous backdrop is this low set three-bedroom home set on a generous 768sq m elevated, north-facing block. With...

GOT ALL BOXES TICKED HERE

6 Kingsley Court, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

- Well maintained modern home with an open plan design - Comprising of 4 good sized bedrooms plus a study - Your choice of 3 separate large living areas - Kitchen...

RELAXED AMBIENCE - OLD TEWANTIN

108 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 5 3 4 $789,000

Beautifully appointed, this contemporary home includes a harvest of features that cater for those looking for something a little different. Quality and style at...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Home delivers on many levels

Near-new Noosa hinterland home with views makes most of 732sq m site

Your own private sanctuary

Refreshed and rejuvenated Noosa home on 1.98ha near lake

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!