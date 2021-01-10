Paralympic swimmers dive in to Coast hub

The Aussie Dolphins Paralympic squad has wrapped up its first in-person camp in months.

The group have converged on the Sunshine Coast for the past week after COVID-19 restrictions forced the group to train separately for the past eight months.

Dolphins coaching staff and USC Spartans para head coach Nathan Doyle said it was a good opportunity to reset preparations for Tokyo.

“It was good to be able to get the majority of the team together,” Doyle said.

“The focus was on quality training being a new year it was an opportunity to get some good training done at some high quality facilities.

“The mantra that we’re taking is ‘we’re preparing for games and if we’re prepared for the date and it doesn’t eventuate well at least we’re prepared’.

“We’ll continue to prepare for the games, which is some 200 days away and do our best, as we do as professional athletes.”



Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Rowan Crothers said it was good to get back together as a group.

“It’s been nice to come here together at the start of the year and just have this training camp,” Crothers said.

“It’s part of the road for Tokyo this year and then leading into the future.

“No-one knows what’s going to happen in the next few months.

“We just trained hard and enjoyed ourselves with a bit of fun on the side and get to the big smoke.”

The team not only spent time diving into training in the pool, but out of it as well with Doyle focusing on cohesion and building the connection between athletes.

“The majority of our communication over the last 6 to 8 months has all been virtual,” he said.

“So there was a good opportunity to get together, but also have a good time together with a visit out to Australia Zoo.”

“It was good to have a break to check out some of the animals and watch the shows,” Crothers said.

“My favourite bit of the day was watching the bird show and the crocs and Terri and Robert Irwin.”

Doyle praised the current squad saying the mix of newcomers and experience puts them in good stead for the Paralympic Games.

“It’s interesting because the delay of the games has provided an opportunity for a younger athletes to have an extra year’s worth of preparations,” he said.

“For the first time in a long time we’ve got two extremes.

“You’ve got highly experienced athletes, a lot of athletes who are going to either their third or fourth games as well as new faces, some who are trying to make their first team.

“We’re fortunate to have some legends of the Australian Olympic teams like, Blake Cochrane attending his fourth games, Brendan Hall, Ellie Cole, all seasoned campaigners.

“I think having their knowledge and their experience among the team puts us in a real fortunate position where we’ve got the best of both worlds.”