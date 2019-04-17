Paramedic says Easter is 'not to die for' in Noosa

PARAMEDIC PLEA: Slwo down and drive with patience this Easter on Noosa roads.

"ANOTHER five minutes on the road - it's not worth being dead”: that's the best advice of Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic Sandra Cowley this Easter holidays.

The 27-year veteran of major road traumas has seen the worst of human suffering - anguish that has impacted on families for the rest of their lives after losing loved ones, often over major holiday breaks.

Ms Cowley has joined with police to urge local drivers and the huge influx of visitors to drive sensibly and responsibly this Easter.

"My message for people at Easter, at any time, is to drive safe. Remember the 'Fatal Five'. I say it's not worth killing for, it's not worth dying for. Get there safely,” she said.

Ms Cowley said treating the dying beside the road was horrific and as paramedics "we feel it, the same as everybody else feels. Every one of them will stay with me”.

"The toll it takes on anybody, it's lifelong memories,” she said.

Ms Cowley said as a paramedic she focused and did her job and "you fall apart later”.

"I don't think there's any one of us who hasn't fallen apart,” she said.

Police and emergency services are urging for care and respect on the roads this break.

"All motorists need to show patience and care when overtaking or passing these vehicles,” a police spokesman said.

The Easter road safety campaign is targeting the Fatal Five - speeding, drink/drug-driving, fatigue, seat belt use and driver distraction/ inattention.

The State Government has also launched the "Drive smarter, not faster” campaign.