Paramedics 'berated' by teens involved in serious car crash

CAR ROLLOVER: Scene from the serious crash at Beerburrum overnight where a teenage driver was trapped behind the wheel.

A POLICE officer has scolded the behaviour of a group of teens involved in a serious car crash last night who reportedly 'berated' paramedics called to the scene to help.

Police senior sergeant Ian Hasted said the behaviour of the teens involved in the Beerburrum crash about 11pm last night was "unacceptable".

A 19-year-old man had to be cut from the Toyota ute after it flipped at Beerburrum, on Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

The teen's legs were trapped behind the wheel forcing Queensland Fire and Emergency crews to cut the roof off the vehicle.

Reports indicate the owner of the ute was a passenger.

Two 16-year-old girls, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old man were also involved in the crash with three of them suffering minor neck and abdominal injuries.

Only the driver was trapped in the overturned ute, the passengers were able to crawl out before emergency services arrived.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was travelling down a right-hand bend on the road when the driver lost control and veered into a gutter.

He said the car was "extensively damaged".

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said none of the injuries were serious but all were transported to different hospitals; two to Caboolture, one to the Royal Brisbane Hospital and one to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police said the male passenger was 'uncooperative' and was escorted to the Caboolture hospital after QAS paramedics refused to transport him.

"(That behaviour) will not be tolerated," Snr Sgt Ian Hasted said.

The driver was tested for drugs and alcohol however both results came back negative.

Police are investigating if speed was a factor.