Woman dead after being trapped under car

A rescue helicopter is now at the scene. 7 News

UPDATE 9.50am: A woman has died at the scene after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle in a Sunshine Coast hinterland suburb.

Emergency crews rushed to Curramore Rd, Witta this morning, and worked to free the woman by 8.45am as a rescue helicopter was called in.

Paramedics then began CPR as the woman remained in a critical condition, but she died at the scene.

Police confirmed the victim was a female, despite reports from the scene of a male patient.

UPDATE 9.20am: Paramedics have confirmed a Sunshine Coast motorist who was trapped underneath a car is in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter has landed, but paramedics are still working to save the life of the person before they can be taken to hospital.

The scene is unfolding on Curramore Rd, Witta, where emergency crews arrived to find the person trapped under the vehicle.

BREAKING 9am: A rescue helicopter has been called in as paramedics perform CPR on a person who was trapped underneath a car on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers are at the scene on Curramore Rd, Witta, after arriving to find the motorist underneath the vehicle.

Emergency crews leapt into action to free the person by 8.45am, and paramedics are continuing efforts to save the their life with CPR.

A rescue helicopter that was circling the scene has just landed in the area.

