Paramedics are at Castaways Beach assessing a person who swallowed water while they were caught in a rip.
News

Paramedics respond to second beach incident in two hours

Tegan Annett
15th Jan 2021 11:29 AM
Update 12.15pm:

A person was taken to hospital after they swallowed water while being caught in a rip at Castaways Beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the patient to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier 11am:

Paramedics are assessing a person at Castaways Beach who reportedly swallowed water while they were caught in a rip.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the beach at 9.26am.

They said the patient was assessed after taking on water when they were reportedly caught in a rip off David Low Way.

It is the second time QAS have been called to a Sunshine Coast beach on Friday morning.

At 7.54am they were called to Dicky Beach where a surfer had suffered a near-drowning.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards pulled the man in his 60s out of the water and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

beach rip castaways beach queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

