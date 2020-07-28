Menu
Two patients are being treated after a car crash.
Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

Eden Boyd
28th Jul 2020 5:48 PM | Updated: 6:08 PM
UPDATE 6.10PM:

Two women have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patients had been assessed by paramedics after the two-vehicle crash in Tewantin on Tuesday evening. 

Both women were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

EARLIER:

Two women have been injured in a car crash on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Beckmans Rd and Wentworth St in Tewantin about 5.10pm on Tuesday.

A female in her 20s was being treated for a chest injury on scene after the two-vehicle crash.

A second female patient had also suffered a chest injury.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

