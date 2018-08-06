Paramedics treat baby for heat exposure after trapped in car

UPDATE 2pm: PARAMEDICS left the baby in the car of parents after they were called to an incident in Yeppoon this morning.

The child was reportedly suffering "heat exposure" after being trapped in a car.

Paramedics did not take the baby to hospital.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are at a Capricorn Coast shopping centre treating a baby who was trapped in a car.

Initial reports indicate crews arrived at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre on Park St where a baby was left in a car and is suffering from "heat exposure".

The baby is awake and breathing and was reportedly "red in the face" after being left in the car for just "two minutes" around 11am.

Queensland Police Service have been advised.