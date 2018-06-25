Menu
LEFT: Noosa councillor Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court flanked by waiting media. Patrick Woods
Pardon trial adjourned until August

by Chloe Lyons
25th Jun 2018 4:04 PM

NOOSA Councillor Frank Pardon has told media waiting outside Maroochydore District Court that he was "looking forward to his day in court”.

The trial of the councillor, who is facing six charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16, has been delayed because new information has been received by the court.

Frank James Pardon was charged in April with the offences which allegedly occurred in the mid-1990s prior to his election to the Noosa Council in 1997.

Cr Pardon's trial was due to start Monday, June 25 in Maroochydore District Court, but the case was adjourned until Wednesday, August 15.

He will not be required to appear on that date.

