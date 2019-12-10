Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court.
Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court. Patrick Woods
Crime

Pardon trial: Decision awaits as jury retire to deliberate

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Dec 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY in charge of Frank Pardon's future have retired to deliberate their verdict on day six of his indecent treatment trial.

After hearing from several witnesses including doctors, hypnotherapists, experts and the Noosa councillor, the jury broke at 2.15pm to decide their verdict on 11 sexual-related charges Pardon is facing.

Pardon is alleged to have committed the acts across four months in the 1990s at the alleged victim's workplace, in Pardon's car and at his home.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last Tuesday.

This morning, Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings finished summing up his side of the submissions before Judge Glen Cash gave his final direction to the jury.

The group of seven men and five women broke for deliberation soon after.

If no verdict can be decided by 5pm today, the deliberation will run into tomorrow morning.

More Stories

Show More
frank pardon maroochydore district court noosa council trial
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT'S OFFICIAL: Noosa drought declared as dam level revealed

        premium_icon IT'S OFFICIAL: Noosa drought declared as dam level revealed

        Environment NOOSA'S big dry has now become official with the shire joining the list of drought declared councils in Queensland.

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2019: Best displays around Noosa

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2019: Best displays around Noosa

        News Do you have lights up or have you seen an amazing display?

        Coast lifeguards brace for summer stinger influx

        premium_icon Coast lifeguards brace for summer stinger influx

        Health Last summer lifeguards were faced with a bluebottle ‘epidemic’.

        Planning changes? ‘They must wait until after elections’

        premium_icon Planning changes? ‘They must wait until after elections’

        News Noosa candidate launches into planning proposals saying they need to be put on...