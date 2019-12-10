Pardon trial: Decision awaits as jury retire to deliberate

A JURY in charge of Frank Pardon's future have retired to deliberate their verdict on day six of his indecent treatment trial.

After hearing from several witnesses including doctors, hypnotherapists, experts and the Noosa councillor, the jury broke at 2.15pm to decide their verdict on 11 sexual-related charges Pardon is facing.

Pardon is alleged to have committed the acts across four months in the 1990s at the alleged victim's workplace, in Pardon's car and at his home.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last Tuesday.

This morning, Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings finished summing up his side of the submissions before Judge Glen Cash gave his final direction to the jury.

The group of seven men and five women broke for deliberation soon after.

If no verdict can be decided by 5pm today, the deliberation will run into tomorrow morning.