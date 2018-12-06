Parents go offline to watch their kids swim

WATCH OUT: Parents have responded well to increased surveillance rules at the NAC.

WHILE Noosa's beaches have tragically figured in recent drownings, the staff as the Noosa Aquatic Centre are pleased with the response to new safety supervision in this popular holiday destination.

As of summer, all children aged five and under must now be accompanied in the water by a parent of carer, and children aged six to 10 must be actively supervised.

Entry fees at the NAC have changed to reflect the safety requirements. Children aged five and under will no longer attract an entry fee when accompanied by a paying adult. These safety requirements align with the Royal Life Saving Society's 'Keep Watch' program.

"Our message to parents and carers is simple - disconnect from your devices, connect with your kids, stay safe and all go home happy,” the NAC's Stephen James said.

"We've spoken to a lot of parents over the past few weeks about the introduction of the 'Keep Watch' requirements and initial feedback has been great,"

"A lot of parents have commented that the program is a good reminder to slow down and actively engage with their kids. The bottom line is that close parental supervision of children around water is critical.