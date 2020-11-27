Parents going nuts for $30 Bunnings toy

A trip to Bunnings is like entering a lolly store for the first time - everything amazes you.

And while it doesn't take much for shoppers to get excited over certain, affordable hardware items, a previously sold-out product has caught the attention of adult customers.

It's more a toy than a household item, but nonetheless, it's in demand.

Bunnings has brought back its Lego-inspired miniature building block, designed for kids, but it's the adults who can't wait to get their hands on the $30 limited-edition set.

Last year, customers across the country stripped shelves bare of the item which can be built into an enormous warehouse complete with an outdoor garden centre.

Look what’s back – the Bunnings Block Warehouse set. The $30 Lego kit also features a plant-filled nursery, timber yard and everyone’s favourite sausage sizzle stand.

After much talk on social media about when the hardware store is going to officially drop the kit, a mummy blogger revealed she spotted the set already in stores after it launched on Thursday.

"Spotted these building block warehouses at Bunnings Warehouse Australia for $30! They would make a good Christmas gift for the kids or big kids (aka adults)," she wrote on Facebook.

Unsurprisingly, it attracted a flurry of comments with almost 2000 people tagging their friends in excitement.

The limited-edition 168-piece toy is designed for children aged six and over, but it’s a hit among the adults. Picture: Facebook/OhSoBusyMum

"Your family MUST be getting this for Christmas! Or maybe just you," one customer wrote.

"Tim should get a set for him … oh I mean the boys lol," another woman added.

The limited-edition 168-piece toy is designed for children aged six and over, but clearly adult DIY-lovers can't wait to get their hands on the item too.

"OMG yes. I need to find these," one woman wrote on Facebook, tagging her friend.

"Thanks for posting this ... I'm getting one for sure! The Lego trend has started in our house and this will be a massive hit! (Five-year-old likes Bunnings too!)" added another.

"If I can get my hands on one. They sold out very fast last year and I missed out," one shopper wrote.

It’s in stores across the country until stocks lasts. Picture: Facebook/OhSoBusyMum

Unfortunately, you have got to be quick to nab the item as Bunnings confirmed it is only available while stocks last.

"Last year it flew out the door as soon as it arrived in stores. Now, it's back and just in time for Christmas," a Bunnings spokesperson said.

The set also features a nursery complete with plants, a timber yard and everyone's favourite - the sausage sizzle stand.

Due to trading restrictions in Western Australia, Bunnings Block Warehouses will be available in Armadale, Broome and Bunbury stores and through Click & Deliver online in WA only.

Sets have been allocated for South Australia customers and if needed due to lockdown measures an alternative shopping option will be explored.

