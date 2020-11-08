Parents pay premium to send kids on Coast schoolies

Some Coast resorts have reportedly raised their rates by up to four times the normal charge for schoolies week. Picture: Supplied

A Coast property management firm says some Coast resorts jacked up their prices by up to four times the usual rate in an unsuccessful attempt to deter schoolies from booking in.

Archers the Strata Professionals partner Grant Mifsud said resort managers had reported a flood of bookings for the designated Queensland Schoolies week between November 21 and 28, with school leavers ditching the Gold Coast for Noosa.

Mr Mifsud also said resort managers were employing security guards for the week and offering volunteers from support organisation Red Frogs free accommodation to assist.

"Red Frogs are working closely with resort managers, the Queensland Police Service, surf life saving officials and other services to ensure the safety of young people," he said.

"The challenge for resort managers will also be to ensure COVID-safe planning requirements are met.

"One resort which normally would be at less than 40 per cent capacity at that time of year is almost booked out by mostly teenagers from Brisbane who will be celebrating the end of school."

Mr Mifsud said some resorts raised their prices substantially to try to deter schoolies, but their parents were prepared to pay up to four times the normal rate for that time of year.

"Parents seem to be keen for their children to celebrate Schoolies in Noosa rather than the Gold Coast and they are undeterred by increased prices and having to pay a $1000 bond for each room," he said.

As well as resorts, teenagers are also expected to be staying at Airbnb short term rental properties in the Noosa region.

Mr Mifsud said one of the biggest priorities for school leavers at Schoolies was having their bond refunded after having to pay large deposits to cover potential damages.

"Any damage to the room or contents during Schoolies Week will come out of the bond," he said.

He said building management could adopt "house rules" for the duration of schoolies to ensure school leavers behaved responsibly.

Suggested rules

- No glass bottles in the room or pool area (bag checks can be carried out by onsite security)

- A maximum of two external guests permitted to a room at any time to restrict the potential for parties

- Secure rooftops to prohibit skylarking and dangerous stunts

- Zero tolerance policy for misbehaviour on apartment balconies

- Noise must be kept to a minimum

- Dangerous behaviour will be dealt with by police