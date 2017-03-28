Parents want action on crossing busy road at school

MOTHERS in Noosaville are shepherding their young school children through a gauntlet of Sea Eagle Dr traffic to the local bus stop rather than risk the unthinkable.

"We don't trust that road. We deliver them to the bus,” Sarah Eleison, mother of seven-year-old Lucy said.

"There's so many opportunities for something really risky to happen here.

"I just thought I'd never forgive myself if I didn't say something.”

Welcome to the morning rush hour outside St Teresa's Catholic College, which local real estate agent Alex Harris described as "Russian roulette”.

Like the parents who live in the estate Ms Harris has helped sell, she shares locals' concerns about how the crossing facilities here have failed to keep pace with the nearby population "explosion”.

Skye Duncan, mother of young students Brylee and son Mac, is another mum worried there is just one marked, unsupervised crossing, which is on top of a roundabout.

"We live literally 200m (away) as the crow flies but we have to cross six roads to get to this roundabout,” she said.

They also have to negotiate the school peak drop-offs including St Teresa's staff vehicles turning into off-street parking.

"I'd like to see maybe some pedestrian lines on the road for people's awareness so they can slow down.”

"You don't want to see a tragedy.”

Ms Eleison said along the drive it was "just very unsafe for children to be crossing”.

"We've got ages from Prep up to Year 12. The buses are going over to Sunshine Beach High, Sunshine primary, St Thomas More and Noosa District High.

"I see the situation every morning and I'm waiting for a tragedy to happen.”

They have turned to Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson to hopefully organise some safer solutions.

"Between 7.30 and 8am, Sea Eagle Dr is a mess. Cars stop where they can along Sea Eagle Dr, sometimes illegally, and enter and exit three carpark driveways at St Teresa's in high volumes. An accident waiting to happen is a cliche, but it truly applies here,” she said.

Cr Jackson said the school had been very supportive and will be carrying out careful observations next term to help ease the situation.

"The existing crossings and footpaths do not cater well for the movement of children, and are mostly ignored,” she said.

"It looks like a holistic approach is needed to ensure the safety of school populations,” she said.

"I'm encouraging schools, parents and the council to work collaboratively to sort this out,” Cr Jackson said.