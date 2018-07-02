No jab, no pay changes kick in

No jab, no pay changes will see parents who don’t vaccinate their children miss out on about $28 a fortnight.

AS PART of the changes for the new financial year, from today parents who refuse to vaccinate their children will be docked money from their family tax benefit.

Under the Federal Government "No Jab, No Pay" program, Family Tax Benefit Part A payments will cop a fortnightly $28 reduction for each unvaccinated child.

"Immunisation is the safest way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases," Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan said in a statement.

"Parents who don't immunise their children are putting their own kids at risk as well as the children of other people."

The minister said getting less cash would be a "constant reminder".

Previously parents whose children are not fully vaccinated lost their Family Tax Benefit Part A end of year supplement, worth $737. The new changes will see them lose $28 per fortnight instead, which is overall roughly the same amount of money.

ANTI-VAXXERS TRY TO DODGE RULES

Children with certain medical issues or natural immunity are exempt.

In Queensland anti-vaxxers are reportedly setting up their own childcare services after laws allowing non-vaccinated children to be excluded came into effect.

"We organise group childcare arrangements and we're now devising our own combined homeschooling system," Allona Lahn of the Natural Immunity Community told ABC News.

"We use health practitioners within the anti-vaccine networks around Australia and 'anti-vaccination-friendly' doctors in the community."

