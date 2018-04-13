Menu
Paris Jackson has defended sharing some photoshopped fan art.
Celebrity

Paris defends sharing ‘creepy’ fan art

by Staff writers
13th Apr 2018 4:30 PM

PARIS Jackson has come to her own defence after she copped criticism for sharing a photoshopped image of her with her late father Michael Jackson and mother Debbie Rowe.

On April 9, the model, 20, shared the fan art, which depicts her standing in between her parents, with Michael touching her shoulder and Debbie hugging her - and the backlash was swift.

While some people enjoyed the art, not everyone was convinced.

Orange Is The New Black actor Lori Petty, wasn't impressed by the photo, tweeting to Paris that she thought the photo was "creepy".

Paris replied, saying: "No I think it's nice to dream about what it would be like to have parents, and to have it put into something I can see, even if it's a fan-made edit."

Petty was quick to delete her initial tweet and then respond in support, tweeting: "If you like it, I love it xxx ... didn't mean to be unkind. Love you."

Paris has had to grow up without her parents around, after dad Michael tragically passed away in 2009 and her relationship with Rowe has been tumultuous, having been estranged until Rowe's breast cancer diagnosis in 2016.

As a result, she's usually a huge supporter of fan art, and often shares it on her social media channels.

celebrity michael jackson paris jackson

