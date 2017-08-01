Park entry 'spoilt by harsh upgrade'

CHANGED: The old Noosa National Park entrance and the 'hardened upgrades' just inside the park.

FACEBOOK-FED outrage is building over the "ugly” urbanisation of Noosa's natural gem - its famous national park.

Leading a long-running battle against the hardening up of the Noosa National Park through man-made tampering is veteran environmental activist Dennis Massoud.

His posts online showing the latest $800,000 upgrades of walking tracks and entrance facilities by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service have stirred up a wave of protest posts supporting his views.

And Mr Massoud has also attracted more than 100 signatures to an online petition calling for Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles to 'reverse this path to destroying the park's natural values'.

He said the works had seen the area became "extremely commercial looking and humanised”.

"The structures are extremely ugly and detract from the natural visual amenity,” Mr Massoud said.

"We need to act urgently to stop further destruction of this jewel.

"National parks are set aside to preserve areas of natural beauty, rare species of plants and animals.”

He said when maintenance of walking tracks was considered, care should be taken to keep the park as natural as possible, but the works had "changed the shape and natural beauty of Dolphin Point”.

"The have carried out works in an insensitive manner.

"It seems that the major focus of Parks and Wildlife is human access. Their focus should be the preservation of national parks to keep them healthy and natural.

"Rocks have been introduced to sensitive visual areas that are not indigenous to the area.”

Local musician Barry Charles is described the park works as "YUK!!!” on his post which said the upgrades were done without public consultation.

"The next thing you know they will be staging the Noosa Triathlons through the park,” Mr Charles said.

QPWS senior Noosa ranger Omar Bakhach in reply to one written complaint said the majority of feedback received over the past 12 months on the coastal track works "has been overwhelmingly positive”.

"With that in mind, you can understand that it is difficult for park managers to meet the expectations of 100% of all users,” Mr Bakhach said.

"We all know and appreciate how beautiful Noosa National Park is, but in the context of national parks it is considered an urban national park in a tourism hotspot.”

He said the park has to cater for with local, national and international visitors "coming from all walks of life and backgrounds, from barefoot surfers to the elderly, to people in wheelchairs, and parents with strollers”.

"Balancing the needs of conservation with the needs of a diverse range of visitors is often not clear cut, and occasionally some compromise is required to adequately accommodate the broad cross-section of users,” the ranger said.

"The high visitor numbers to the park are expected to keep increasing well into the future, and those numbers must be managed.

"As such, with some very high use areas, 'armouring' or 'hardening' small areas serves as a management tool for protecting the rest of the park, as it is often more appealing to the majority of visitors to stay in the 'user-friendly' locations thereby reducing impacts on the more remote areas of the park.”

Mr Bakhach said under the park's management plan, a section of coastal walk from the main carpark and day-use area to Dolphin Point is identified as an intensive use zone due to high visitor numbers.