23°
News

Park entry 'spoilt by harsh upgrade'

Peter Gardiner | 1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CHANGED: The old Noosa National Park entrance and the 'hardened upgrades' just inside the park.
CHANGED: The old Noosa National Park entrance and the 'hardened upgrades' just inside the park. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FACEBOOK-FED outrage is building over the "ugly” urbanisation of Noosa's natural gem - its famous national park.

Leading a long-running battle against the hardening up of the Noosa National Park through man-made tampering is veteran environmental activist Dennis Massoud.

His posts online showing the latest $800,000 upgrades of walking tracks and entrance facilities by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service have stirred up a wave of protest posts supporting his views.

And Mr Massoud has also attracted more than 100 signatures to an online petition calling for Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles to 'reverse this path to destroying the park's natural values'.

He said the works had seen the area became "extremely commercial looking and humanised”.

"The structures are extremely ugly and detract from the natural visual amenity,” Mr Massoud said.

"We need to act urgently to stop further destruction of this jewel.

"National parks are set aside to preserve areas of natural beauty, rare species of plants and animals.”

He said when maintenance of walking tracks was considered, care should be taken to keep the park as natural as possible, but the works had "changed the shape and natural beauty of Dolphin Point”.

"The have carried out works in an insensitive manner.

"It seems that the major focus of Parks and Wildlife is human access. Their focus should be the preservation of national parks to keep them healthy and natural.

"Rocks have been introduced to sensitive visual areas that are not indigenous to the area.”

Local musician Barry Charles is described the park works as "YUK!!!” on his post which said the upgrades were done without public consultation.

"The next thing you know they will be staging the Noosa Triathlons through the park,” Mr Charles said.

QPWS senior Noosa ranger Omar Bakhach in reply to one written complaint said the majority of feedback received over the past 12 months on the coastal track works "has been overwhelmingly positive”.

"With that in mind, you can understand that it is difficult for park managers to meet the expectations of 100% of all users,” Mr Bakhach said.

"We all know and appreciate how beautiful Noosa National Park is, but in the context of national parks it is considered an urban national park in a tourism hotspot.”

He said the park has to cater for with local, national and international visitors "coming from all walks of life and backgrounds, from barefoot surfers to the elderly, to people in wheelchairs, and parents with strollers”.

"Balancing the needs of conservation with the needs of a diverse range of visitors is often not clear cut, and occasionally some compromise is required to adequately accommodate the broad cross-section of users,” the ranger said.

"The high visitor numbers to the park are expected to keep increasing well into the future, and those numbers must be managed.

"As such, with some very high use areas, 'armouring' or 'hardening' small areas serves as a management tool for protecting the rest of the park, as it is often more appealing to the majority of visitors to stay in the 'user-friendly' locations thereby reducing impacts on the more remote areas of the park.”

Mr Bakhach said under the park's management plan, a section of coastal walk from the main carpark and day-use area to Dolphin Point is identified as an intensive use zone due to high visitor numbers.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Legendary Noosa surfer and journalist Phil Jarratt to share juicy surf tales at book launch

Noosa alive! a huge success

NOOSA COMES ALIVE: Stage and screen sensation Naomi Price was the 2017 Noosa alive! ambassador.

Noosa alive! 2017 a success

'Godfather' of triathlon dies in cycling incident

2012 Noosa Triathlon Mark Jamieson and Garth Prowd. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Prowd put the Noosa Tri on the map and revolutionised sport tourism

Tara our Survivor 2017 contestant

STRANDED: Check out how Eumundi's Tara Pitt copes stranded on an island with 23 other castaways in season two of Survivor.

Meet Eumundi's Tara Pitt who is on Survivor this season

Local Partners

Sunshine Beach school welcomes twins from Italy

Sunshine Beach State School students did a double-take as visiting international prep twins Giulio and Ginevra from Italy returned for more this year

Artists to open doors to public

FINE ART: Lake Macdonald artist Wendy Catlin.

Do a tour of local artists

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

The Badlands to play V Room in September

The Badlands to play V Room in Noosa in September

Raving On at the RSL with Buddy Holly Show

ROCK OUT: Kris Knight stars as Buddy Holly.

Australian Buddy Holly Show to play Tewantin Noosa RSL

Mendelssohn maestro to perform in Noosa

MOVES LIKE JAGGER: Queensland Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster/violinist Warwick Adeney.

Mendelssohn maestro to perform in Noosa

Noosa gig guide - what's on

Entertainment

Noosa gig guide - what's on

What's on at Noosa Cinemas

ACTION-PACKED: Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

What's on at Noosa Cinemas

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

A Lifestyle to Savour…

10/5 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

Unit 3 2 2 $525,000

Have you been searching for a 3 bedroom apartment with all the trimmings including two car park spaces and extra storage at incredible value? This is the one you...

First-Class Resort Style Luxury. So Many Options!

15 Mizzen Close, Wurtulla 4575

House 8 4 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property proudly presents to the market 15 Mizzen Close, Wurtulla; an elegant resort-style home, the finest in the area, offering an unsurpassed...

Hamptons By The Beach

1 Admiralty Drive, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 2 Auction On Site...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this elegant family home in a blue-chip neighbourhood just two streets to the beach, offers expansive living spaces...

OWNERS HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE MUST SELL!

7/59-63 Golf Links Road, Buderim 4556

Apartment 3 2 2 $995,000

NOW is your chance to downsize without downsizing! On offer is this immaculately-presented house size, single-level three bedroom plus study apartment with coastal...

Large Corner Townhouse

14/4-10 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

When position is everything it is rare to find the perfect one. This townhouse is located in the perfect position being located on the corner giving you more of...

When Dual Living and Size Count

30A Kiel Mountain Road, Woombye 4559

House 5 4 6 $1,350,000

andbull; Offering a tranquil Woombye lifestyle with lush undulating acreage andbull; Large and modern granite kitchen with open dining and pool views...

Deepwater Delight!

306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama; this elegant apartment in the sought-after "Deepwater" resort complex perfectly...

One Of The Best Positions Glenview Has To Offer

5 Whipbird Place, Glenview 4553

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 5 Whipbird Place, Glenview. This truly lovely home is a real surprise package...You'd never expect just what an...

Entry Level Buying in Prestigious Pelican Waters

27 Macintyre Crescent, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 $559,000

Providing a great option for first home buyers, investors or anyone seeking an opportunity to live an incredible lifestyle. This contemporary abode offers...

Modern Alex Beach Home

8 George Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 8 George Street, Alexandra Headland. Situated in Alexandra Headland's highly sought after 'Golden Triangle'; this...

Management rights in focus

Property

Management rights in focus

Prime business investment opportunity

Landmark Noosa restaurant on the market

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!