Park-sharing app boasts a Noosa carpark for $480 a month

Would you pay $480 for this carpark? Picture: Google Maps

It’s 14 sqm large and only 1km from Noosa’s popular Hastings St.

But this spacious carpark comes at a price.

Up to $480 a month to be precise.

Myuna Apartments on Katharina St, Noosa Heads, has opted for sharing app Parkhound to rent out an empty space to motorists desperate for a park.

Parkhound is an online marketplace, described as the “Uber of carparking”.

It allows residents to rent their driveways or spare parking permits, making money while solving the parking woes of others.

Melbourne IT workers Robert Crocitti and Michael Nuciforo launched the online marketplace in 2013.

The idea came to them when they tried in vain to find a parking space near the MCG, and noticed East Melbourne’s streets were full of empty driveways.

They pondered offering a resident $10 to park in their driveway but created Parkhound instead.

Most parks can be booked on a monthly, weekly or daily, and some for as little as one hour at a time.

It’s still early days for the Coast with just over a dozen of listings in the region, including Noosa.

A Mooloolaba waterfront property owner is advertising their brand-new pontoon.

For $624 per month, including water and power, it’s the perfect fit for those struggling to find a home for their aquatic vessel.

A lockup garage on Laxton Rd, in Palmview, can be rented for $516 a month.

A Noosa Rd carpark in Eumundi was advertised for $420 a month.

And a spot on a driveway in Smith St, Mooloolaba, can cost motorists $192 a month.

On the website, Parkhound says the company takes a 10 per cent commission when parking spots are successfully rented out.

Noosa Council was contacted for comment.