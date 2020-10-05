Menu
Questions surround Noosa Council staff assisting Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers and police checking valid beach permits.
Parking inspectors hit North Shore in permit crackdown

Matt Collins
5th Oct 2020 12:20 PM
Some Noosa North Shore beach drivers were surprised to see Noosa Council staff pulling them over to check permits at the weekend.

They were helping check for valid beach permits and COVID-19 Restricted Access Area Authority.

Noosa Police acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said council officers, acting under guidance of Queensland Parks and Wildlife staff, could stop motorists to check for valid permits.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton also clarified the council’s jurisdiction in a recent social media post.

“Permits, safety and other checks are being conducted during the holidays by Police, QPWS Rangers and Noosa Council to better manage the region over the school holidays,” she said.

“Police and Rangers can’t be everywhere at once, so it’s great to see all working together.”

Sen-Sgt Cavell agreed.

“We have limited available resources at present and most crews are working their butts off plus doing overtime,” Sen-Sgt Cavell said.

The Cooloola Recreation Area is managed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the Gympie and Noosa Shire Councils.

The department’s website says the Cooloola Recreation Area is declared a Restricted Access Area to manage visitor safety and numbers during the COVID-19 health emergency.

“All day visitors with vehicles accessing Cooloola Recreation Area must have: 1. A COVID-19 Restricted Access Area Authority (RAAA) for the duration of their visit. 2. A current Vehicle Access Permit (VAP).”

beach permit noosa council noosa north shore noosa police qpws rangers
